BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- The Board of Directors of Swisslog Healthcare on April 1 appointed its CEO, Cory Kwarta, as a member of the Board of Directors. TRANSLOGIC CORPORATION D/B/A Swisslog Healthcare is a leading supplier in healthcare technology combining pharmacy and transport automation. Additionally, Cory was appointed on April 1 to serve as a member on the Translogic Limited Board of Directors, the legal entity in Canada. In this role, Kwarta will be entrusted with the success and strategic direction of the entire organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005216/en/ Cory Kwarta, CEO at Swisslog Healthcare (Photo: Business Wire)

