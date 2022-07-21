ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Amid threats, security rises at meetings of public officials

By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Threats against election officials in the U.S. have risen to such a level that those attending a...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

3 others charged in Hawaii affordable housing scheme

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. authorities say two Hawaii attorneys and a businessman helped an ex-county official with a nearly $11-million affordable housing scheme. Alan Rudo was a Housing and Community Development Specialist on the Big Island. He pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Big Island attorneys Paul Joseph Sulla, Jr. and Gary Charles Zamber are charged with six counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. Sulla is also charged with one count of money laundering. Sulla's defense attorney, Birney Bervar, declined to comment. It's unclear who represents Zamber. Businessman Rajesh Budhabhatti is charged with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Federal Defender Salina Kanai says her office represents Budhabhatti.
HAWAII STATE
wcn247.com

Kansas AG tries to tamp down fears about abortion measure

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The attorney general of Kansas is trying to get ahead of arguments that an anti-abortion measure up for a statewide vote next week would hinder medical care for patients with life-threatening pregnancies. Attorney General Derek Schmidt argues in a legal opinion filed Friday that ending ectopic pregnancies does not fall under Kansas’ legal definition of abortion. Schmidt is a Republican running for governor who supports the anti-abortion measure. It's on the ballot Aug. 2 and would amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. Opponents of the measure weren't impressed with Schmidt's analysis, saying the measure would allow lawmakers to redefine abortion.
KANSAS STATE
wcn247.com

Mississippi drops attorney investigating welfare abuse

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi state agency has dropped its attorney investigating millions in misspent welfare dollars. The state Department of Human Services will find a new lawyer to replace former federal prosecutor Brad Pigott. The agency hired Pigott roughly a year ago to help recoup $77 million in misspent welfare funding identified by the state auditor. Mississippi Today first reported the agency was dropped Pigott from the case days after filing a subpoena seeking records from the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation regarding welfare funds it received to build a volleyball stadium. Records sought include communications between the foundation and former Gov. Phil Bryant.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcn247.com

EPA head to visit Puerto Rico on environmental justice tour

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to tour several poor communities in Puerto Rico as part of an environmental justice tour to learn how pollution has affected them. Michael Regan’s first stop will be Tuesday at the Cano Martín Peña, considered one of Puerto Rico’s most polluted waterways. On Wednesday, he is expected to visit at least two community drinking water systems and talk with residents about the challenges they face. He also is scheduled to stop at a facility in southern Puerto Rico that burns coal to produce energy and has long been the source of complaints.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wcn247.com

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum says a crypto mining company is planning to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Bitzero announced last month that it planned to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations. The company says within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology. Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary.
ECONOMY
wcn247.com

Testimony to start in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook damages lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury will hear the first testimony in a civil lawsuit to decide how much Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. At stake for Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation of conspiracy peddling businesses into deeper jeopardy. He has already been banned from YouTube, Facebook and Spotify over violating hate-speech policies. Opening statements and testimony are Tuesday. The trial involving the parents of two Sandy Hook families is scheduled for two weeks. Also, damages have yet to be awarded in separate defamation cases for other families of the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.
TEXAS STATE
wcn247.com

Northwestern US heat wave could have hottest day on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday amid the hottest stretch of a week-long heat wave in the Pacific Northwest region that rarely experiences such scorching weather. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington. Highs in Seattle could hit the 90s and temperatures in eastern Oregon and Washington could close in on 110 F. Interior regions of northwestern U.S. states often get high temperatures but the hot blasts don’t happen as frequently in Portland and Seattle. City officials in Portland are opening cooling centers in public buildings and installing misting stations in parks.
PORTLAND, OR
wcn247.com

Expanded crews reinforce fight against North Texas wildfire

GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Firefighting teams have thrown dozens of extra crew members into the fight against a North Texas wildfire that has destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others. The crews have held the Chalk Mountain Fire effects in check Monday at 10 1/2 square miles (27 1/4 square kilometers) since last week. The Southern Area Blue, Type-I Incident Management Team says it has added 126 firefighters and extra fire engines and bulldozers over the weekend and expanded their containment from 10% to 20%. Meantime, firefighters are mopping up the Possum Kingdom Lake fire that's now 95% contained after destroying five homes.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy