HEAT ALERT: Severe thunderstorms hit NJ as dangerous heat lingers across the state

Dangerously hot temperatures will remain in New Jersey through the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that conditions will remain humid and oppressive, with daytime highs in the upper-90s.

WHAT’S NOW: The threat for severe thunderstorms remains through the evening hours. Heavy rain, winds and hail are possible. Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

OVERNIGHT: Storms move out, temperatures cool slightly to the upper-70s. Muggy conditions remain.

FRIDAY: Hazy, hot and humid, with daytime highs in the mid-90s. Overnight lows cool to the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear, but hazy conditions. Daytime highs in the mid- to upper-90s. Oppressively hot. Temperatures cool to the mid-70s overnight.

SUNDAY : Mix of sun and clouds. Humidity remains high. Daytime highs around 97 degrees. Temperatures dip to around 74 overnight.

COMING UP: Next chance for rainstorms is Monday. Temperatures remain in the 90s for much of the upcoming week.