Former Texas A&M golfer Ryan Palmer is part of the Texas Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The induction class also includes amateur player Brad Elder; golf professionals/teachers Gordon Johnson and Ronny Glanton; player/entrepreneur/innovator/advocate/leader Barney Adams who will receive the lifetime achievement award; and the Houston Country Club, which will become the state’s 14th facility to be included in the Texas Registry of Historic Golf Courses.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO