Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump during the insurrection

By Sydney Kalich
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to focus on what former President Donald Trump was doing in the White House as the riot unfolded at the U.S. Capitol.

Thursday marks the committee’s eighth hearing overall and the second in prime time. The first, held on June 9, was watched by more than 20 million people .

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who is one of two members leading the hearing, said he expects it will “open people’s eyes in a big way.”

President Biden tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

Testifying on Thursday are several former White House aides. Matt Pottinger, who was deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, then press aide, both submitted their resignations on Jan. 6, 2021, after what they saw that day. Trump has dismissed the hearings on social media and regarded much of the testimony as fake. Excerpts from the committee’s more than 1,000 interviews are expected as the Thursday night session will add a closing chapter to the past six weeks of hearings that at times have captivated the nation and provided a record for history.

Ahead of the hearing, the committee released a video of four former White House aides —  press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, security aide Gen. Keith Kellogg, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and executive assistant to the president Molly Michael — testifying that Trump was in the private dining room with the TV on as the violence unfolded.

The panel has said its investigation is ongoing and other hearings are possible. It expects to compile a preliminary report this fall, and a final report by the end of this session of Congress.

NewsNation will live stream the hearings at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the hearing live in the player above.

For prior coverage of previous hearings, click here .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Victim, suspect identified in liquor store killing

SAN DIEGO — Officers have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting at a Mid-City liquor store last weekend, police said Thursday. Authorities took Ryan Stewart, a 33-year-old San Diego resident, into custody late Wednesday evening, according to a San Diego Police Department news release. He is suspected of gunning down a 26-year-old man named Eric Carroll around 1:30 a.m. last Sunday.
A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
Gallery: See the splashiest cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO – At San Diego’s famed downtown Comic-Con, attendees come dressed to impress — and in some cases, to fend off a fleet of X-wing Rebel starfighters. In any case, organizers expect them to come out this week in the tens of thousands, descending upon the San Diego Convention Center for the first full celebration of Comic-Con since 2019. It is an annual ritual for the masses, a monument to all things pop culture and a boon for hoteliers and downtown businesses starved, like many places, in the fallout of pandemic.
