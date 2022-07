Susan Aubin found herself packing up her once highly decorated classroom this spring after just one year of teaching at a New Hampshire high school. On top of beginning her teaching career during the coronavirus pandemic, Aubin, 22, was frustrated by restrictions on how she could teach about diversity and inclusion. She was discouraged, too, by her salary, saying her teenage students were making just as much if not more money per hour working at McDonald’s or Walmart.

