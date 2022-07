Kudos are indeed in order for members of the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigation Unit. They are doing a fantastic job in getting guns off the streets of their city. According to a post on the Springfield Police Department Facebook page, about a recent arrest and gun seizure, the police department says that the unit has thus far in 2022, seized 99 illegally possessed firearms. It's a very impressive number, which also, unfortunately, points out the reality of just how many guns are actually on the city's streets.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO