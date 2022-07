2022 has been a pretty wild year for weather in Boise. All winter, we talked about how disappointed we were about our lack of snow. Idaho, especially our part of the state, faced a pretty significant drought. When a pretty soggy spring rolled around, we were all grateful. The foothills hadn’t looked so green in a long, long time. At the same time, many of us were wondering when summer weather would actually hit the Treasure Valley. We enjoyed warm, sunny weather during the work week when we didn’t have any time to spend outside. When the weekend rolled around? Cold, gray, windy, rainy, yuck.

