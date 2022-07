Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring saw Apple Inc's AAPL pivot to a subscription-like model, making way for a market cap of over $3 trillion. While the market still tends to value the iPhone maker as a hardware company, shifting to a "lifetime value" based approach factoring in recurring revenues from services suggested a long-term upside to over $200 per share or more than $3 trillion in market value.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO