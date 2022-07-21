ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Point, LA

3 Men and 1 Woman Charged in Shooting Near Church Point

By Brandon Comeaux
 3 days ago
Brandon Comeaux

Four people have been arrested following a shooting on June 7th near Church Point.

According to a press release, the incident happened at a local business in the 8800 block of the Church Point Highway. Investigators say several people who were inside of the business got into a heated exchange and one of them allegedly pulled out a handgun and began shooting at another person, who then shot back.

MIKLE, DAVANTE (mugshot from Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

22-year-old Davante Mikle of Lafayette has been charged with not only shooting at the person he was arguing with but also three other people who "were determined to be in harm's way." He faces four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Acadia Parish Jail, google street view

Two other people - 18-year-old Destron Goodwin of Church Point and 34-year-old Anna Landry of Crowley - are both accused of helping Mikle in the incident and have been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on four counts of Principle to Attempted First Degree Murder.

And 18-year-old Cameron Matte of Scott was issued a summons for a misdemeanor crime of Illegal Carrying of a Firearm.

This case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

All persons innocent until proven guilty.

