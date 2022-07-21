ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Vermilion River Bridge Closures on Ambassador Caffery and Pinhook Road Happening This Weekend

By Brandon Comeaux
 4 days ago
Brandon Comeaux

It will be a busy weekend for traffic construction in Lafayette as DOTD workers will be at work making necessary repairs.

Knowing this information can help minimize traffic issues for you as you travel throughout the Hub City over the weekend.

Vermilion River Bridge - Pinhook Road

Work is scheduled to be done on the Vermilion River Bridge on Pinhook Road on Sunday as DOTD workers will perform bridge maintenance on the Vermilion River Bridge crossing from 6 AM till 12 PM on that day.

Vermilion Bridge over Pinhook Road, google street view

Workers will close Pinhook Road from La Rue France to Marjoria Boulevard - which included the Vermilion River Bridge - to vehicular traffic during these hours, weather permitting.

Detour: Consists of Pinhook Road, Kaliste Saloom Road, Evangeline Thruway (US 90) and University Avenue.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

Vermilion River Bridge - Ambassador Caffery

While the bridge over Ambassador Caffery won't be closed during this traffic project, the inside and outside travel lanes of LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway), SOUTHBOUND, from Broadmoor Boulevard to Kaliste Saloom Road will have alternating lane closures beginning at 8 PM on Friday until 6 AM on Monday, weather permitting.

These closures are necessary to allow crews to perform concrete pavement patching.

Ambassador at Vermilion River Bridge, google street view

This stretch of roadway passes over the Vermilion River Bridge.

There will be no detour necessary.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

Ambassador Caffery Parkway Lane Closure, KPEL Photo

Crews have been working on various sidewalk repairs along with concrete pavement patching as they have been repairing the inside and outside lanes between Old Camp Road to the Vermilion River and from Broadmoor Boulevard (just past the Vermilion River) to Kaliste Saloom Road.

Ambassador Caffery Construction Traffic, TSM Photo

The overall project is slated to be completed in Summer 2022.

Galbert Road Bridge Closes

One bridge that is also in a well-traveled area of Lafayette has already been closed - Galbert Road Bridge. It's located between Eraste Landry and Ambassador Caffery. The bridge is scheduled to be closed for the next 1.5 months.

Downtown Drainage Project

Earlier this week, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory provided an update on the drainage project happening at the corner of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue. This is one of several projects as part of Lafayette Consolidated Government's efforts to help mitigate flooding, upgrade the drainage system, and protect residences and businesses.

This project consists of:

  • Upsizing culverts
  • Readjusting the elevation of some culverts
  • Constructing an underground surge basin/detention basin to help combat some of the intense flash flooding events the area experienced in the past

