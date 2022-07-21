Georgia football TE Brock Bowers named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

This award, named after former Florida State and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding pass catcher, regardless of position.

Bowers will only be a sophomore next season but was surely America’s top tight end in 2021. He was easily Georgia’s biggest offensive weapon last season and reeled in 56 catches for 882 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown en route to being named a member of the Associated Press and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team. His 13 receiving touchdowns are a single season record at UGA. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Bowers was also named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list, given out annually to the person deemed the best college football player of the year by sportscasters, sportswriters, and coaches.