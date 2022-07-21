ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football TE Brock Bowers named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRWZb_0go3dn6L00

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

This award, named after former Florida State and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding pass catcher, regardless of position.

Bowers will only be a sophomore next season but was surely America’s top tight end in 2021. He was easily Georgia’s biggest offensive weapon last season and reeled in 56 catches for 882 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown en route to being named a member of the Associated Press and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team. His 13 receiving touchdowns are a single season record at UGA. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Bowers was also named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list, given out annually to the person deemed the best college football player of the year by sportscasters, sportswriters, and coaches.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 'Decision': who is favored to land four-star Chase Bisontis ahead of Sunday announcement?

One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday. The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LSU offensive line target chooses an SEC East team

LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.
COLUMBUS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska 4-Star Commit Will Visit Auburn

2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams Jr. is set to visit Auburn on July 30, according to On3’s Jeffrey Lee. This is surprising news. Williams committed to Nebraska less than two weeks ago. Williams explained his decision to Inside Nebraska’s Zach Carpenter. “Really, it’s because they took me serious,” Williams said. “They talked to me a lot during my visit, a lot of the coaches were talking to me. That, by itself, showed me where the love’s at.” 247 Sports ranks Williams as the 34th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. Williams attends Zachary High School in Zachary, Louisiana. Last season, Williams recorded 89 tackles and 14 sacks. List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
AUBURN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Maxwell Award#Oakland Raiders#American Football#Florida State#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 5-star Oregon WR Jurrion Dickey to transfer to Mater Dei

There has been a lot of news surrounding Oregon Ducks wide receiver commit Jurrion Dickey over the last month. Not only did he pick up another star on his recruiting profile — Dickey is now a 5-star who ranks as the No. 2 WR in the 2023 class — but he could also be changing schools for his final high school season before coming to Eugene. RelatedOregon WR Jurrion Dickey is now a 5-star in the 2023 class According to a report from the San Jose Mercury News, Dickey is no longer enrolled at Valley Christian High School in San Jose. Instead, he is expected to enroll at Mater Dei, one of the elite schools for football in all of California. RelatedCan Oregon's QB development turn around under Kenny Dillingham? Dickey recently earned the status of the top-ranked WR to commit to the Ducks in school history, and he will now be among the nation’s best players battling it out in California. He will certainly be fun to watch over the next several months. List Will loss of USC and UCLA diminish the overall recruiting chops of the Pac-12?
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Released Cowboys OT La'el Collins missing start of Bengals training camp

The Dallas Cowboys angered a large subset of their fanbase with the decisions over the offseason. Some of that was not bringing in outside free agents but most of the disdain came from the departures from the roster. The Cowboys lost four of 22 starters. No one really bats an eye to Connor Williams leaving in free agency to work with the Miami Dolphins, but the loss of DE Randy Gregory, trade of WR Amari Cooper and release of right tackle La’el Collins angered them the most.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe looks jacked in workout video

Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe put the college football world on notice with his spectacular play in Alabama’s annual A-Day game back in April. His performance left fans and analysts wondering how Alabama could let him ride the pine despite the return of Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young. I mean, there has to be a way for Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to come up with some sort of package that includes the incredibly gifted Milroe.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy