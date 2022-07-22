Joey Bada$$ Shares The ‘2000’ Track List

Tonight, the city of New York will celebrate some of his rising stars and legends. Most notably, DJ Premier teamed up with Nas for a track on his new project, Hip-Hop 50 Vol. 1. Elsewhere, Lloyd Banks has delivered his second album in two years, The Course of the Inevitable II. Not to be forgotten, Sheff G also delivered an exclusive project with Spotify. In the midst of all that is set to hit the streets of New York, one name cannot be forgotten, Rowdy Rebel. Eight years after his rise into the national spotlight, the Brooklyn native is ready to take the next step in his career.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO