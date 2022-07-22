ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Joey Bada$$ Shares The ‘2000’ Track List

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joey Bada$$ has shared the track list for his upcoming studio album, 2000. The 14-track project will include previously released singles like “Head High” and “Survivor’s Guilt.” It will also include contributions from [insert artists]. 2000 is the Brooklyn native’s first solo LP since...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defpen

Joey Bada$$ Shares His Third Studio Album, ‘2000’

Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$ has delivered his third studio album, 2000. The latest offering from the New York MC includes contributions from Capella Grey, J.I.D, Chris Brown, Westside Gunn and Larry June. In addition, the project will also include production from the legendary Statik Selektah. Led by the previously...
BROOKLYN, NY
defpen

DJ Premier Shares ‘Hip-Hop: Vol. 1′ Featuring Nas, Lil’ Wayne, Rapsody & More

DJ Premier has arrived and he’s delivered a few gifts. The legendary DJ and producer has released his latest EP, Hip-Hop 50: Vol. 1. The new release from the Texas native features a number of legends including, Lil’ Wayne, Nas, Slick Rick, Killer Mike, El-P, Remy Ma and Rapsody. Not to mention, Joey Bada$$ offered a new track just days before his latest album is set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

DaniLeigh Shares The ‘Dead To Me’ Track List

DaniLeigh is days away from sharing her latest EP, My Side. Getting her fans ready for the project, the multi-talented act shared the track list for her upcoming project. The latest effort from DaniLeigh will include the previously released singles, “Dead To Me” and “Heartbreaker” along with five new tracks. At first glance, it doesn’t appear that there will be any guests featured on the EP, but My Side could include a few surprises.
MUSIC
defpen

Styles P Calls On Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Smoke DZA & Nems For ‘Good Times 2.0’ Concert

Hip-Hop is often referred to as a young man’s game. Time and time again, Styles P proves that he’s youthful enough to be a part of Hip-Hop’s best and brightest. At 47 years old, the New York native runs a juice bar, ventures into the cannabis space and continues to release music at a rapid pace. In celebration of all that he has accomplished and continues to do, Styles P has announced that he will hold a concert in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his breakout single, “Good Times.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
defpen

Rowdy Rebel Unleashes His Debut Album, ‘Rebel vs. Rowdy’

Tonight, the city of New York will celebrate some of his rising stars and legends. Most notably, DJ Premier teamed up with Nas for a track on his new project, Hip-Hop 50 Vol. 1. Elsewhere, Lloyd Banks has delivered his second album in two years, The Course of the Inevitable II. Not to be forgotten, Sheff G also delivered an exclusive project with Spotify. In the midst of all that is set to hit the streets of New York, one name cannot be forgotten, Rowdy Rebel. Eight years after his rise into the national spotlight, the Brooklyn native is ready to take the next step in his career.
BROOKLYN, NY
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Alicia Keys Sets Release Date For ‘Keys II’

Alicia Keys may be on tour, but she has found time to release new music. Shortly before taking the stage in Belgium, the singer, songwriter and producer set the release date for her upcoming project, Keys II. The forthcoming LP will arrive on August 12 and serve as the deluxe edition of her 2021 effort, Keys. It is expected to include the “Originals” and “Unlocked” versions of tracks from the original album as well as collaborations with Brent Faiyaz and Lucky Daye. To top it all off, Keys II will feature her 2016 hit, “In Common.”
MUSIC
defpen

Sheff G Teams Up With Sleepy Hallow, Fivio Foreign, A Boogie & More For His New Album, ‘From The Can’

Sheff G is currently working his way through a two-year prison sentence following a traffic stop in 2021, but he’s still finding ways to make his voice heard. This Friday, the New York native delivered his latest project, From The Can. Featuring a number of his most recent records, the project includes guest verses from Sleepy Hallow, A Boogie, Fivio Foreign, Rowdy Rebel, Jay Bezzy and Polo G. Alongside new projects from DJ Premier and Lloyd Banks, From The Can adds to a great weekend for Hip-Hop in New York.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meechy Darko
Person
Chronixx
Person
Kirk Knight
Person
Schoolboy Q
Person
J Cole
defpen

Kid Cudi Adds ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ To Streaming Services

Kid Cudi has revisited to the project that helped launch his career more than a decade ago. The Cleveland, Ohio native has announced that his breakout project, A Kid Named Cudi, is now available on prominent streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, Audiomack, YouTube Music, etc. Now, fans can enjoy some of the artist’s most memorable records like “Man On The Moon” and “Day N’ Nite.” Not to mention, they can also relive some classic blog era guest verses from Wale and Chip Tha Ripper.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

How To Watch Kendrick Lamar, Future & Kid Cudi Perform At Rolling Loud In Miami

One of the biggest music festivals of the year is set to kick off this weekend. Headlined by Future, Kendrick Lamar and Kid Cudi, Rolling Loud will bring more than 100 of the hottest acts in music to Miami, Florida for an event like none other. The three-day celebration will feature Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, City Girls, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie, Lil Baby and several others.
MIAMI, FL
defpen

Beyoncé Shares The ‘Renaissance’ Track List

The queen is in the building! Beyoncé shook up social media on Wednesday afternoon as she shared the track list for her highly-anticipated project, Renaissance. As expected, the project includes the previously released single, “Break My Soul.” Renaissance will also feature interestingly titled tracks such as “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl” and “America Has A Problem.”
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Rick Ross Announces His Plans To Start His Own Podcast

Rick Ross has announced plans to start his own podcast. The “Big Tyme” rapper took to Instagram on July 15 to share his next venture. “I woke up and had a beautiful idea, a boss idea,” Ross began. “I’m going to start a podcast, dead ass serious....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyck Caution#American
defpen

The Game Sets Release Date For ‘Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind’

After a series of delays, The Game has announced that he will deliver his latest studio LP, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, on August 12, 2022. In a lengthy Instagram post, the Los Angeles explained to fans that his project was held up several times because of sample clearance difficulties. My...
MUSIC
defpen

Brent Faiyaz Teases New Project, ‘Make It Out Alive’

Native Brent Faiyaz is one of the biggest stars in R&B at the moment. Earlier this summer, the R&B star shared his latest body of work, Wasteland, with contributions from Tyler, The Creator, Drake, Alicia Keys and several others. After a week in the world of streaming, Wasteland landed at number two on the Billboard charts and produced his best commercial opening week yet. While much of the world is still celebrating his ascent to R&B’s highest heights, Brent Faiyaz is already thinking about his next body of work. During a recent interview with Jordan Rose of Complex, the chart-topping artist revealed the title of his next body of work.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
defpen

Drake, Young Thug, Coach K & More Appear In The First Trailer For Lil’ Baby’s ‘Untrapped’ Documentary

Weeks after debuting his first documentary at the Tribecca Film Festival in New York, Atlanta’s own Lil’ Baby is set to bring his film to Amazon Prime. In the film’s first official trailer with Amazon Prime Video, Lil’ Baby calls on Drake, Young Thug, Coach K and several others as he chronicles his rise from the Oakland City Historic District to Wireless Festival in London.
MOVIES
defpen

Steve Lacy Debuts ‘Gemini Rights’

At 24 years old, Steve Lacy has managed to accomplish quite a bit. Most notably, he’s helped power one of the best bands in music, The Internet. Also, he’s earned writing credits on a number of different albums, including Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Chloe x Halle’s The Two of Us and Mac Miller’s Swimming. Lacy also earned a Grammy nomination with his debut album, Apollo XXI. With a resumé as strong as his, it’s hard to believe that there are things that he hasn’t accomplished. This week, he added another accomplishment to his resumé. His latest single, “Bad Habits,” broke on to the charts and secured his first entry on to the Billboard Hot 100. With his solo work reaching new heights, Steve Lacy has delivered his sophomore LP, Gemini Rights.
MUSIC
defpen

Monica Teams Up With Ty Dolla $ign for ‘Friends’

Monica enlists Ty Dolla $ign for her new single, “Friends.” On the acoustic track, the two sing about refusing to allow their circle of friends interfere with their relationship. “I got friends, baby / Just like you / They don’t understand / What we going through,” Monica sings....
CELEBRITIES
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy