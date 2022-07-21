ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

A new Spotify feature lets you Blend with Post Malone – by buying his merch

By Al Griffin
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8zFI_0go3bsLA00
(Image credit: Spotify)

Spotify has been steadily expanding its Blend feature, most recently by letting users create shared playlists with up to 10 friends and also allowing them to get in on a shared playlist with select artists.

Blend in its expanded form is a particularly good Spotify feature since it gives the service a social dimension: friends can turn each other on to new music, or scramble down a nostalgic rabbit hole by sharing songs that were important to them in the past.

The artist playlist dimension of Blend was previously limited to 20 musicians or bands, with big names like BTS, Diplo, Charlie XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion all vying for your shared playlist attention. Now Spotify is adding Post Malone, Lizzo, and The Chainsmokers to the list of shared playlist-worthy artists, and also introducing a new Blend feature: the ability to purchase artist merch through a direct integration with Shopify.

Buying merch through Blend is a multi-step process where you first create a shared playlist with the artist on Spotify. You then get a social sharecard with a Taste Match score that reveals shared musical interests, which you are encouraged to post on social media.

Once all that’s all done, you’ll get the opportunity to purchase merch including t-shirts, vinyl, CDs, and more directly via Shopify, with the artist getting a cut of the proceeds.

And while the focus of Blend’s shared playlist and Shopify feature at the moment is on big-name artists, independents who have their music listed on Spotify can also set up a “virtual merch table” via Shopify, with up to 3 products featured on their artist profile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwfWM_0go3bsLA00
The author's Blended playlist with Post Malone resulted in an excess of that artist's songs. (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: Most musicians make money from merch, not streaming

Although it's one of the best streaming services, Spotify isn’t known for its generosity to artists. A New York Times article cited industry estimates of a “$4,000 per million streams, or less than half a cent per stream,” payout going to record labels, with the label then determining the artist’s cut of that amount.

To make any reasonable amount of money from that arrangement, you’d have to be massively popular – someone on the level of a Post Malone, or maybe a Kate Bush post Stranger Things season 4.

Most touring artists make their money from the venue’s merch table, and having that table extend virtually into streaming services is a positive step. And while Spotify’s Shopify arrangement lets independent artists get in on the action, the service could do more to promote it by expanding its roster of Blend shared playlist options well beyond the current limited number of highly popular, presumably well-compensated artists.

For an example of how to do things right, Spotify should look to Bandcamp, a service that lets artists directly share streams and sell music downloads, along with other types of merch. During the height of the pandemic, Bandcamp became known for Bandcamp Fridays, where the service waived its revenue share and allowed artists to keep the proceeds of any merchandise sold.

Bandcamp plans to resume Bandcamp Fridays starting in September. If you’re an artist with a following less massive than Post Malone’s, you may want to be checking Bandcamp out rather than relying on Spotify to mix you into the Blend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHjJD_0go3bsLA00

Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.

When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Halo Infinite Forge leaked footage has us craving its customization

A couple of leaked Halo Infinite Forge mode videos have our minds racing at the feature's wealth of possibilities. Halo Infinite's much-anticipated Forge mode still doesn't have a release date. But recently leaked videos show off some seriously promising scripting elements. One shows a Call of Duty-style Zombies mode could be possible, while another showcases a device that turns your guns into... well, better guns (thanks, Wccftech (opens in new tab)).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to do a reverse image search and reasons you should

When you hear about reverse image searches, the first thing that probably comes to mind is catfishing as it relates to online dating. However, there are other reasons you might want to use a reverse image service. In this article, you'll learn more about reverse image searches, how to perform them, and why it's important.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Post Malone
TechRadar

These excellent cheap wireless earbuds now come in colors to match your skin tone

Regular readers will need no further fanfare from us on JLab's Go Air Pop, the cheap $20/£20 earbuds that somehow managed to receive an unprecedented 4.5 stars out of five under intense review at this publication – leaving us with no option but to put them right near the top of our best earbuds buying guide. And naturally, they're sitting pretty in pole position on our best cheap headphones roundup too.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22's fifth color might be its best yet

Samsung Galaxy S22 has a new color option, Bora Purple, which reminds us that as phones look and work more alike, it's design accents that matter. The name is derived from the Korean word for "Purple," which means the actual color name might be "Purple Purple." However, for Samsung, a South Korean company, the term also refers to creativity and "sparking joy."
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Downloads#Watching Movies#Bts#Taste Match
TechRadar

Apple Preview 11.0 review

One of the best PDF readers on the Mac which also comes with powerful editing functions, Apple’s Preview should be able to cater to all but the most demanding PDF road warriors. And it comes pre-installed to boot!. Pros. +. Free. +. Easy to use. +. Loads of powerful...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Our favorite free video editor is now even more powerful

After months in beta, Blackmagic Design has officially launched DaVinci Resolve version 18, with the latest edition of the free video editor app packed full of goodies for editing professionals. DaVinci Resolve 18 is a major update to the best free video editing software, with a slew of under-the-hood performance...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
TechRadar

With The Gray Man, Netflix gambles on a big-budget film franchise to rival 007 and Marvel

- Stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas among others. - Based on Mark Greaney's spy thriller novel series. - Could be the first entry in a Gray Man film franchise. Relentless. It's a word that Joe and Anthony Russo, more affectionately known as the Russo brothers, keep coming back to when describing The Gray Man, the duo's latest big-budget action thriller.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC review

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC is a good free PDF reader that does what it says on the tin: allows you to read PDF files and manipulate them to some degree. It’s just a shame Adobe felt the need to advertise the app’s paid-for big brother pretty much everywhere you look on the interface.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Space Zoom can do something nobody expected

We've established that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's 100x Space Zoom is a photographic and technical marvel, but it has one trick up its sleeve that I didn't notice until recently. I've been using Samsung's big-screen Note-in-disguise Android 12 phone for five (mostly uneventful) months, but not consistently. The 6.8-inch device...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

This free PDF editor just became a pro tool

PDF Free, Ashampoo’s free PDF viewer, has received a significant update with its version 3.0.5 launch. The upgraded software is packing an impressive number of improvements and new features designed to power-up PDF viewing and creation, with a specific focus on crafting a more intuitive and comfortable user experience.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

DJI Avata leak shows a very different – and curious – design from the Mini 3 Pro

The rumored DJI Avata drone has appeared in a new leaked photo that gives us a closer look at the indoor flying camera, easing recent fears about launch delays. The photo below, posted by regular DJI leaker @OsitaLV (opens in new tab) on Twitter, is the first time we've seen the FPV (first-person view) drone in the wild, and shows a very different design from the drone king's existing models.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Google Pixel 6a lets anyone unlock the phone

Apparently, anyone can unlock a locked Google Pixel 6a with their fingerprint. Pixel 6a is having a huge security flaw that lets an unregistered fingerprint unlock the phone. The phone just unlocks itself with multiple unregistered fingerprints. This issue has been reported by multiple YouTubers and media outlets. YouTubers Geekyranjit...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

43K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy