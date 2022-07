FARGO, N.D. — The Kansas City Monarchs (39-21) held on to defeat their division rival Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (40-20) with a 6-4 final score. Alexis Olmeda propelled the offense with a three-run shot in the sixth, but the RedHawks did not go down without a fight. The Monarchs are now just one game back of the RedHawks for the first place spot in the West Division.

