O’Rourke will speak at an event starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Collins Home located at 1915 Olive Street. O’Rourke’s campaign across Texas is slated to last 49 days and includes dozens of small towns and cities across the state. O’Rourke’s campaign says he wants to unite Texans to overcome Governor Greg Abbott’s extremism from his total ban on abortion with no exception for rape or incest, to defunding schools, driving up inflation, and blocking commonsense measures to keep kids and communities safe.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO