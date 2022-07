SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has put an Excessive Heat Watch in effect beginning Tuesday, July 26 and lasting through the evening of Friday, July 29. Those who are sensitive to heat, such as young children, babies, and those over 65, as well as those without effective cooling means, are at an especially high risk to heat related illnesses. In some areas, including Spokane, Yakima, Walla Walla, and even Lewiston later in the week, this risk is high for the entire population.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO