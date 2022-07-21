ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

World Bank to Fund $100 Million in Food Insecurity Aid to Sudan Through WFP

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) - The World Bank has agreed to provide the U.N.'s World Food Programme with $100 million for an “emergency safety net project” to address food insecurity in Sudan, it said in a statement...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Food Programme#Wfp#Charity#World Bank To Fund#Reuters#U N#The European Union#Western#Sudanese#The World Bank
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
World Bank
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Saudi Arabia
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Americans are freaked out about economic collapse. But for the real deal, look at Sri Lanka and its president who fled in the dead of night

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Amid recession fears, a bear market, and rising inflation, Americans are worried about whether the economy can get worse. But compared to Sri Lanka, the current U.S. economic troubles are minor.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy