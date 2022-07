Five people were shot at a large gathering in the Addor community in Pinebluff on July 23. Keith Martinez Wright Jr., 29, of Fayetteville, died at the scene. In a news release, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the shooting took place in the 200 block of Primrose Path, off Currant Street Extension, at 3:28 a.m. The shooting suspect(s) are at large and have not been identified yet.

3 DAYS AGO