Virginia archeologists are digging up graves in an area that used to be a parking lot. In 1776, both free and enslaved Blacks joined together and formed the First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, VA. When a tornado damaged the original church in 1834, it was re-built and the second building lasted for more than a century, until it was turned into a parking lot for Colonial Williamsburg, a living museum, in 1956.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO