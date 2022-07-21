Colombian musician: 'There's hope in the air' for the country's future

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with three industry awards, including Bench Tested Product of the Year, Company of the Year, and Storage Product of the Ye a r, during the Network Computing Awards ceremony, held in London on July 21, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005257/en/ Photo Courtesy of Network Computing Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

ECONOMY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO