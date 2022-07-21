Tech giant's new robotaxi with removable steering wheel not legal yet in China

Just when we think Elon Musk might keep his head down to focus on running his many companies, fighting a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter, or spending time with any of his 10 children, a fresh scandal breaks to feed the drama tornado that is the world's richest person.
When wheat prices shot up to record highs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, alarm bells immediately started ringing. Wheat is a staple of diets for more than 2.5 billion people around the world. At a moment when inflation was wreaking havoc, food prices were going to go up.
The remnants of the massive Chinese rocket that delivered a new module to its space station on Monday are expected to fall to Earth early next week, according to US Space Command, which is tracking the rocket's trajectory.
Beijing has urged candidates vying to be Britain's next Prime Minister to refrain from "hyping up the so-called 'China threat,'" as foreign relations with the Asian economic giant emerge as a key issue in the closely-fought leadership race.
Video from Chinese social media shows a bridge in the city of Quanzhou in southern China’s Fujian province breaking in half due to high temperatures as a heatwave sweeps across China. CNN’s Steven Jiang reports.
Joe Biden's short-term political fortunes rely on gas prices getting lower, but the long-term fortunes of the country and the planet rely on people using less carbon-emitting energy. Rather than cut down on oil production, the world seems to be going in the opposite direction.
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers approved a draft European law designed to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory actions in the 27-member bloc. “I know that the decision was not easy, but I think, at the end, everybody understands that this sacrifice is necessary. We have to, and we will, share the pain,” Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela told reporters after chairing the meeting in Brussels. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying in a statement that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”
LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a second day on growing concerns about tightening European supply after Russia, a key energy supplier to the region, cut gas supply through a major pipeline.
Once upon a time, the notion of a pocket PC was just that - Windows XP’s touchscreen extensions packaged to fit in your Levi’s, ports and all. Then iPhones happened and everything became a black rectangle, so it’s good to see a proper pocket PC crowdfunding on Indiegogo: the Higole PC from rugged tablet company Gole out of Shenzhen, China.
London CNN Business — Elon Musk has denied having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google’s co-founder, Sergey Brin. Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk — a longtime friend of Brin’s — had a brief relationship with Shanahan in December 2021 while she and Brin were separated but still living together. The publication cited unnamed people close to the matter.
