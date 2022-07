Lincoln – Three road trips against power conference foes and a trip to Orlando highlight Nebraska's 2022-23 non-conference schedule released Monday afternoon. The Huskers, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, will be tested and could face as many as seven power conference teams in non-conference play. Under Hoiberg, NU's schedule has ranked in the top 35 in each of the past two seasons, including sixth in 2020-21.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO