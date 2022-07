MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As far as I know, Brandon Calloway did not rob a bank at gunpoint or even burglarize a business. But the 25-year-old Oakland, Tennessee, man ended up being chased, tased, and beaten with a baton by police – and one officer put his foot on Calloway’s head while subduing him. All because Calloway apparently was driving 32 in a 20 mile-per-hour zone, failed to stop at a stop sign, and failed to stop when officers chased him.

OAKLAND, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO