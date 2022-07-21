Man tries to kidnap toddler from Oakland bus stop, attacks mom: police
By KTVU Staff
fox13news.com
4 days ago
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man who they say made several attempts to kidnap a toddler at a bus stop Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, a woman and...
OAKLAND (BCN) — Gun violence claimed two lives in Oakland following violence Friday afternoon and evening, police said Monday. The latest slaying occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. Officers responded to that area and located an Oakland man in a vehicle, according to police. The man was suffering from […]
SAN JOSE (KCBS RADIO) – A San Jose man is suing the San Jose Police Department after a K-9 bit down on his throat for one minute, damaging his windpipe and thyroid cartilage, as recently reported by KTVU. Anthony Paredes, 41, was attacked during an incident on Feb. 7,...
Marin County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the person killed in a shooting that left two others injured over the weekend. Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Arthur Rogers II of Oakland was fatally shot in Marin City on Sunday morning. : Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - WARNING: Images in this story are graphic and disturbing. Anthony Paredes never missed a chance to show off his voice. Even as he struggled to keep his rocky life on track, the 41-year-old sang every Sunday at church, belted out tunes at family functions and loved karaoke.
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a sedan in Hayward, according to a press release from the Hayward Police Department. Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Tennyson Road and Dickens Avenue due to a crash that involved a pedestrian and a sedan, according to the press release. The driver stayed on scene and was not injured in the collision.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A South Bay man is fighting for his life after being attacked by a group of people. Police investigators said the violence happened near an entrance to the popular San Pedro Square restaurant & entertainment district in Downtown San Jose. "We received a call of a...
(KRON) — One person died in a solo vehicle crash in San Jose last night, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD). Officers were called to Aborn Road and Brigadoon Way to investigate a traffic collision that involved one vehicle. According to police, a 2004 black Honda sedan with only a driver inside was headed west on Aborn Road in the third lane when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
Tennessee police were caught on video brutally beating a young Black man in his own home over an alleged traffic violation.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick will receive a $1.5 million settlement from the city of Oakland, according to the Oakland City Council meeting agenda. The settlement is part of a wrongful termination suit that the former Chief filed after being fired. In 2020 KRON4...
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Wednesday morning. Baozhu Guan, 70, also went missing in early May. Guan is considered at-risk due to having Alzheimer’s, OPD said. She was last seen at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard.
SAN JOSE -- An injury accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in the South Bay has closed the southbound I-880 connector to U.S. Highway 101 Monday morning, according to CHP.The accident on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Jose was first reported by the 511.org Twitter account at around 9:23 a.m., at which time CHP issued a severe traffic alert.About two hours later, the southbound connector remained closed. Authorities did not provide details regarding the accident or the injuries sustained beyond the fact that there were injuries and that the collision involved an overturned tractor trailer.Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Alternate routes were advised. CHP confirmed that the connector ramp had reopened at around 12:40 p.m., over three hours after the incident happened.
Three people have been arrested in connection to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars wired from a local title company to accounts across the country and the world. According to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Bernadette Poorman, 61, is charged with grand theft of
A group of businesses in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood say they have been hit by thieves in recent months. The most recent incident happened early Thursday morning, when thieves shattered the glass window of the Bay Area Phone Doctor store, located in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed after a plane crash on Sunday in Napa County, KRON4 reported earlier this week. Authorities have now released the identities of the victims. The victims are 61-year-old Roseville resident Scott Killian and 22-year-old Rocklin resident Dreyson Hicks, according to a...
LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is working to figure out why a stillborn baby's remains were thrown away at a funeral home. Monday night, police told KCRA 3 video footage from the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home shows two employees: one employee is in a different part of the building while the other employee is the only person seen throwing away the container with the remains in it.
(KRON) — A human trafficker who was arrested in November 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison, according to a post on the City of Brentwood Police Department’s Facebook page. William Ross, who was 38 at the time of his arrest, has been convicted of pimping, assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police detectives are looking for multiple suspects involved in a deadly bar fight Sunday morning. Friends told KTVU the man killed during the disturbance was named Lalo, but they didn’t provide his last name. They said the 21-year-old construction worker was at the...
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (BCN) — An early morning multi-car collision on U.S. Highway 101 in Sunnyvale killed two women, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 101 near the Mathilda Avenue interchange. Two vehicles crashed into one another, according to the CHP spokesperson.
