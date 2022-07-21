ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler Sits Down With ‘Slater and Marjo’ On Live 95.9 (Listen)

By Slater
WSBS
WSBS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler sat down with "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Thursday just after...

wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

Are You Eligible to Vote in Berkshire County’s Sheriff and District Attorney Race?

Berkshire County is in the thick of campaign season with two hotly contested races that will be decided during the September 6 primary. The western Massachusetts county's residents will have two make important decisions during this year's election cycle in races for both District Attorney and Sheriff. Both offices have incumbents running for reelection, with one challenger each, and both with be decided by the September 6 primary.
WSBS

Springfield Man Arrested In Berkshire County For Vandalism

Once again, multiple law enforcement organizations working together as a team leads to the arrest of a Springfield man right here in Berkshire County. And this individual was apparently caught on camera defacing a Sheriff's Office building!. Proving the theory that "teamwork makes the dream work", Pittsfield Police and Berkshire...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkshire County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Berkshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
WSBS

Berkshire County Folks Beware of Party Supply Rental Scam

Berkshire County is a busy and fun place during the summer. Events are constantly taking place and many of these events take place outside under big beautiful tents. Whether it's graduation parties, class reunions, birthday parties, or weddings (just to name a few), many of these gatherings take place outdoors as a way to enjoy the summer season while beautiful Berkshire County serves as a backdrop for these special moments.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marjo
WSBS

The Berkshires Take Time To Remember A Musical Talent

Back in May, we received word of Mark Fisher's untimely passing. He was a talented guitarist and musician whose presence lit up the stage in various venues here in the beautiful Berkshires and all across the tri-state region. One of this favorite places to perform was in neighboring Chatham, New York at The People's Pub located in the heart of downtown on route 66. Mark's mission was to display his musical savvy in a unique way that could NOT be duplicated.
MUSIC
WSBS

Warning! Smash-N-Grab “Felony Lane Gang” in Berkshire County

If you are a Berkshire County resident, and you own a car, you may want to heed the advice of a local Berkshire County bank, which says you should keep your car doors locked and keep any valuables out of sight. The gang is based in Florida... There was no...
WSBS

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local
WSBS

Have You Noticed a Big Change in Pittsfield’s Water Pressure?

One thing I love about showering is water pressure with some kick behind it. I mean, really, who doesn't want powerful water pressure, especially on these hot summer days? I live in Pittsfield and the city's water pressure is pretty decent. I like to throw my shower head on the jet spray mode and bam, it's near perfect.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Excessive Window Tint Leads To Gun Seizure In City Of Springfield

If you've ever wondered if having your vehicle's window tint too dark can get you pulled over, it's now safe to say that it certainly can be. And that absolutely was the case for an Easthampton man who police pulled over in Springfield Tuesday night. Only in this particular case, the suspect found himself to be in a world of trouble for another reason altogether.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Southern Berkshire County Had a Funkin’ Good Time on July 19

After two rainouts in a row, we finally got Sounds of Summer 2022 going at the Great Barrington VFW on Tuesday evening, July 19 and it was worth the wait. If you haven't been to one of southern Berkshire County's premier concert series events you are invited to join us on Tuesday evenings through Aug. 23 at the Great Barrington VFW from 6-8 pm as we offer live music from some of the best bands in Berkshire County and beyond. The concerts are always free and family-friendly.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Pittsfield Police Investigate Shooting That Left Juvenile Injured

Honestly, what are the streets and neighborhoods in Pittsfield coming to? The Pittsfield Police Department is looking into an overnight shooting in Pittsfield in which a juvenile was shot, according to Lieutenant John Soules. The PPD report, via a media statement, that police officers responded to the scene of a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSBS

Man Wanted In Death Of Massachusetts Woman Fatally Shot In VT

A man, who was wanted for questioning regarding the death of a Massachusetts woman this past weekend has been fatally shot by police in Vermont. According to a press release and Facebook post by the Vermont State Police and shared on the Massachusetts State Police and Pittsfield Police Facebook pages, 23-year-old Mary Anderson, of Harvard, MA, went missing over the weekend.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WSBS

Weekend Porch Fire Quickly Extinguished In The Town Of Adams

A weekend porch fire in the town of Adams could have been much worse if not for the quick work of Northern Berkshire firefighters in a mutual aid effort. According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the Adams Fire Department, with mutual aid from the North Adams Fire Department and the Cheshire Fire Department, was able to quickly knock down a porch fire on Friend Street in Adams early Saturday morning.
ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Hinds Secures Money For Expansion Of Berkshire Innovation Center

The Massachusetts State Senate debated and then finalized its 2022 Economic Development bill today. The bill entitled, An Act relating to economic growth and relief for the commonwealth, will provide some needed money for local projects in the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden senate-district. According to the office of State...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy