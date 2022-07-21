Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler Sits Down With ‘Slater and Marjo’ On Live 95.9 (Listen)

After two rainouts in a row, we finally got Sounds of Summer 2022 going at the Great Barrington VFW on Tuesday evening, July 19 and it was worth the wait. If you haven't been to one of southern Berkshire County's premier concert series events you are invited to join us on Tuesday evenings through Aug. 23 at the Great Barrington VFW from 6-8 pm as we offer live music from some of the best bands in Berkshire County and beyond. The concerts are always free and family-friendly.

