Rubber Stone is a ‘softer solution’ decks, driveways, patios and more

Superior's Town Trustees Monday night passed an ordinance supporting more stringent building codes in the hard hit Sagamore neighborhood when it comes to fire resistant building, but created an opt out for people who owned homes at the time of the Marshall Fire. The 5-1 vote came after a meeting that included widely varying cost estimates from builders who have been contracted to build homes in the neighborhood where every home was destroyed as the fire arrived in Superior. Sagamore suffered from the proximity of the homes close together as well as the close open space where the fire pushed...

SUPERIOR, CO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO