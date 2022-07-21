ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: Astros Activate Mushinski

By Lauren Amour
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Astros activated left-hander Parker Mushinski on Thursday as Ryan Pressly headed to the paternity list. Mushinski has been on the injured list since June 7 with left elbow discomfort. Prior to...

HOUSTON, TX

