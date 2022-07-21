ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada joins $34M Harris Jewelry military debt forgiveness suit

By Cole Lauterbach
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is attaching the state to an agreement recovering tens-of-millions of dollars for active-duty service members and veterans defrauded by a national jewelry retailer. Hauppauge, New York-based Harris Jewelry entered into a consent agreement tied to deceptive marketing tactics that...

www.kpvi.com

The Associated Press

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have uncovered little to establish a motive, noting they have not turned up any connection between Anthony Sherwin and those investors say he killed. What police have said is that Sherwin, 23, of the Omaha suburb of La Vista, had no criminal history prior to the attack, and investigators said he appeared to target the victims at random. The man’s parents, who had been camping with their son, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack. The shooting happened early Friday morning, when the victims from Cedar Falls, Iowa, were found shot to death in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines. Police have said Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all died in the attack.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
