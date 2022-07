The Big Ten is back on the big stage — again — after ruling the preseason news cycle off the field. The conference's media days begin Tuesday as Talking Season turns to Indianapolis as dozens of players, all 14 head coaches and national championship contender Ohio State discuss the upcoming season. As much as we're ready to discuss the fall and whether the Big Ten can return to the top of the heap, most of the chatter will rise from the impending expansion to 16 teams beginning in 2024 — and how commissioner Kevin Warren made the move so quickly and quietly this summer.

