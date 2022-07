Caesar's Sportsbook has come out with its odds for college football's 2023 national championship and they have Texas A&M as the fifth best team overall at +2200. The Aggies are considered t0 be one of the most interesting teams outside of the usual suspects (Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and Ohio State) due to two primary reasons. The first is the fact they have finished in the top 10 nationally in recruiting in the 247 Sports Composite for four straight years and had the number one class in the country in 2022. The second is that the Aggies haven't historically played at the same level as most teams considered to be in the top ten as far as odds go. They've had two seasons where they finished in the top five nationally in the final polls but haven't come close to winning a national championship and haven't even played for a conference title.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO