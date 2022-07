BOISE, Idaho — Boise! THANK YOU!. First things first, I owe you all a huge THANK YOU! I drove out here sight unseen in 2014 without knowing a single soul within thousands of miles; but boy oh boy, I am so incredibly grateful I took the step of faith to come out here. The journey has been so fun, rewarding, and fulfilling these last eight years, and I owe a huge thank you to all of you for accepting this guy from the land of cornfields with open arms ever since I arrived!

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO