The inaugural Switch: Queer Bazaar will be held on Friday, August 5, from 6pm to 12am at 260 Plymouth Avenue (Chemical No2 Studios). Switch: Queer Bazaar is a long time coming, as the queer community is both strong and united. This event will showcase artists from around the region, who are rallying together to promote their works, while celebrating life in an inclusive city (in an inclusive space).

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO