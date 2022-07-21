ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Functional Brace Offers Game-Changer for Young Children with Femur Fracture

ptproductsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, the treatment for a young child with a femur fracture has been the same: a surgically placed spica cast, commonly known as a body cast. But now, thanks to a new study led by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the days of casting these injuries may soon be...

ptproductsonline.com

The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How the omicron subvariant BA.5 became a master of disguise – and what it means for the current COVID-19 surge

The omicron subvariant known as BA.5 was first detected in South Africa in February 2022 and spread rapidly throughout the world. As of the second week of July 2022, BA.5 constituted nearly 80% of COVID-19 variants in the United States. Soon after researchers in South Africa reported the original version of the omicron variant (B.1.1.529) on Nov. 24, 2021, many scientists – including me – speculated that if omicron’s numerous mutations made it either more transmissible or better at immune evasion than the preceding delta variant, omicron could become the dominant variant around the world. The omicron variant did indeed become...
PUBLIC HEALTH

