Alabama’s offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. is helping school kids prepare for the school year. Ekiyor visited A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club in Birmingham on Saturday, to sign autographs as well as hand out backpacks and shoes to young boys and girls. Ekiyor partnered with “Samaritan’s Feet”, a non-profit organization based in North Carolina, on the back to school ‘drive’.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO