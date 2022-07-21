ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Jones Beach shark hits the fish jackpot off the Long Island coast

By New York Post Video
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsFbG_0go2vHYA00

Shaaark! As Long Island beaches close due to an unprecedented number of shark sightings this summer, a Jones Beach lifeguard drone managed to catch aerial video of a hungry set of “Jaws” chasing down its dinner.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that there have been 19 shark sightings in Nassau County this summer. Swimmers are encouraged to keep an eye out for fins, while some beaches have restricted all wading to “knee-deep only.”

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?

great white shark swimming in waterPhoto by Gerald Shcombs (Unsplash) New York is experiencing more shark attacks in record numbers. A teen surfer was recently bitten off the coast of Long Island, New York. This attack was the sixth attack in the area over the last three weeks. As a result, the state of New York is taking safety measures, including more hours for lifeguard and the first ever drone patrols for sharks.
longisland.com

Nomiya Brings A Distinctive Japanese Flair to Long Island

The newest addition to the Restaurant Collection at SIMON Roosevelt Field Mall, Nomiya — which translates to ‘saloon’ — stands as the area’s first izakaya. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of minimalism, the Nomiya interior is split between a hickory-accented bar and windowed dining room framed by black granite walls.
ROOSEVELT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Long Island#Jones Beach#Fish#Jackpot
96.9 WOUR

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
longisland.com

Six Preserves to Enjoy Nature on Long Island in Nassau County

Looking for a beautiful spot to commune with nature or just get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy some time alone? These Nature preserves offer quick getaways where you can leave your troubles behind for an hour or two and just walk among the wildlife, taking in the natural beauty of Long Island in Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
ABCNY

Cat dangling from fence rescued by team on Long Island

MOUNT SINAI, Long Island (WABC) -- A cute kitten dangling from a fence had to be rescued on Long Island Saturday. Strong Island Animal Rescue assisted Suffolk Police in rescuing the kitten on Plymouth Avenue in Mount Sinai. Video shows the poor cat struggling to free itself after one of...
ANIMALS
The Staten Island Advance

‘It felt like a bear trap’: 16-year-old Long Island surfer bitten by shark speaks about the attack

Max Haynes, 16, doesn’t recall seeing anything in the waters off Long Island while he was surfing on Wednesday, but he definitely felt something. Speaking to FOX 5 New York on Friday, the surfer said: “I didn’t see anything coming. I felt on my foot, like, a bear trap,” said Haynes, who suffered an approximate 4-inch laceration to his right foot while surfing off of Kismet Beach on Fire Island around 5:45 p.m. ET.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Mack Truck Strikes BMW Before Hitting Home on Long Island

A Mack truck struck a BMW before hitting and damaging a home on Long Island. The incident took place in the hamlet of Riverside around 10:45 am, Monday, July 25 on Riverleigh Avenue. The driver of a 2022 BMW stopped on Riverleigh Avenue to a make right turn on Pine...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
PIX11

Body of 250-pound great white shark recovered on Long Island beach: DEC

SOUTHHAMPTON, NY (PIX11) — Officials believe they’ve recovered the body of a great white shark that initially washed up on a Long Island shore on Wednesday morning. Police responded to beach and located a shark’s body in Quogue Wednesday, but they were unable to secure the body before it washed back into the ocean. Officials […]
QUOGUE, NY
onthewater.com

Long Island Fishing Report- July 21, 2022

Great White Sharks are hunting near the beach alongside big bluefin tuna. Bunker schools are holding a variety of species, including a bunch of giant cobia and a few species of sharks. Big bass and bluefish are available. Great fluke bite this week. Big bass seem to be everywhere, but...
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

Popular Ice Cream Treat Will Be No More In New York State

Think back to when you were a kid. There were very few things more treasured on a hot summer day than ice cream. This summer has been particularly hot across New York State (and for the rest of the country for that matter), which means ice cream makers have benefitted from busy storefront and sales.
RESTAURANTS
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of July 23, 2022 - July 30, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, July 23, 2022 - Saturday, July 30, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
WestfairOnline

Mount Kisco architects claim contractor used weak concrete on lux home

A Mount Kisco architectural – development firm is demanding $715,000 from a contractor who allegedly used defective concrete for the foundation of a luxury oceanfront home. Steven and Michael Gaetano’s 232 Dune LLC sued Priority Concrete Inc., July 19 in Westchester Supreme Court, for allegedly pouring “grossly defective” concrete for a multi-million-dollar house in Quogue, Suffolk County.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bizarre Mess Found Under Deck of Hudson Valley, NY Home

Hmmm...what do you think caused it? I'm still looking at the picture and trying to figure out what exactly could have made this. The other day I was on Facebook and there was a very interesting post in a local community group that really caught my attention. One family noticed strange markings under their deck and they are perplexed by what could have caused it. Maybe you can figure it out if you take a look at it.
HUDSON, NY
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NY weather: Thunderstorms topple trees

ROSLYN, N.Y. - The sky got very dark and a severe thunderstorm happened fast on Monday, Nassau County residents said. Once it all stopped, residents in a Roslyn neighborhood came outside to uprooted trees blocking the roadway, big branches scattered about, and sidewalks split in half. "We heard horizontal rain...
ROSLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy