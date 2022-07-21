Jones Beach shark hits the fish jackpot off the Long Island coast

Shaaark! As Long Island beaches close due to an unprecedented number of shark sightings this summer, a Jones Beach lifeguard drone managed to catch aerial video of a hungry set of “Jaws” chasing down its dinner.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that there have been 19 shark sightings in Nassau County this summer. Swimmers are encouraged to keep an eye out for fins, while some beaches have restricted all wading to “knee-deep only.”