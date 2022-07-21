How to Watch ‘Nope’: Is The Jordan Peele Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

"Get Smart" is one of the funniest TV comedies of all time, but someone who didn't grow up when it was regularly airing would never know. We live in an age of unprecedented television accessibility thanks to the rise of streaming services. There are more new shows than ever each year (hundreds upon hundreds), but also more old shows than ever available. Where once we had to rely on syndicated or cable reruns to enjoy "The Brady Bunch" or "The Golden Girls," now anyone can pull them up on Amazon or Paramount+ or Hulu at our leisure.

TV SERIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO