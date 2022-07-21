ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to Watch ‘Nope’: Is The Jordan Peele Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

By Maddie P
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya are reuniting for the new sci-fi horror film, Nope. Peele writes, directs, and produces the movie, with Ian Cooper serving as a co-producer. Since its inception, Nope has fetched a lot of attention and become a highly anticipated horror movie with Peele’s popular narrative style and...

collider.com

Collider

'The Good Nurse': First Photos Show Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in True Crime Thriller

Eddie Redmayne looks like he’s up to no good in the first set of stills coming from Netflix’s upcoming hospital based crime thriller, The Good Nurse. The feature, set to premiere on the streamer sometime this fall, also stars Jessica Chastain with an ensemble cast including the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens. Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War), the feature will serve as a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked the medical world and made everyone think twice about who was taking care of them behind hospital walls.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Horror Movies Where There Are No Survivors

Horror movies have always been an escape, a place to forget real-world troubles by watching characters of questionable intelligence be killed by all manner of man and beast. Usually, these tales end with the Final Girl making a stand and overpowering the villain in the final act. It's a trope, but it's a good one, as there is something comforting about seeing at least one survivor make it to dawn.
MOVIES
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows a Nation Mourning Its King

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel set in the African corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like we mourned the tragic passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman, the trailer also teases how the sequel will deal with the early departure of Wakanda’s king.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Teases Bill Murry, Kang the Conquerer, and More

During the absolutely packed Marvel Panel at SDCC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave audiences a glimpse at what's to come in the MCU for the next decade. Collider was lucky enough to be in the audience and get a look at some of the exclusive trailers that won't be released online for some time. Feige, along with cast members Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, and director Peyton Reed, presented the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. The trailer featured some big surprises including Bill Murray making his MCU debut, and the return of M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) and Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors).
MOVIES
USA TODAY

These classic TV shows aren't streaming anywhere, and we're losing our history

"Get Smart" is one of the funniest TV comedies of all time, but someone who didn't grow up when it was regularly airing would never know. We live in an age of unprecedented television accessibility thanks to the rise of streaming services. There are more new shows than ever each year (hundreds upon hundreds), but also more old shows than ever available. Where once we had to rely on syndicated or cable reruns to enjoy "The Brady Bunch" or "The Golden Girls," now anyone can pull them up on Amazon or Paramount+ or Hulu at our leisure.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Avengers: Secret Wars' Release Date Set by Marvel

Marvel Studios’s San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed two brand-new Avengers movies, with Avengers: Secret Wars coming to wrap Phase 6 of the MCU in November 2025. Inspired by the iconic comic book series of the same name, the movie is expected to feature a multiversal battle between variants of fan-favorite heroes and villains.
MOVIES
Collider

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Cassie Lang Following Her Father’s Footsteps

The Marvel Studios panel at Hall H was full of new information at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Kevin Feige brought fans the foreseeable end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, and with it an entirely new slate of projects to look forward to. Between all of the feature film additions and original series that will be hitting Disney+, Collider is breaking it down for fans to easily absorb after all that mania. Speaking of, during the panel Feige revealed that Phase 5 will kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Collider was there to get an exclusive look at the official trailer.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Spaghetti Westerns of All Time, Ranked

In the mid-60s, during the twilight of the cinematic golden era of American Westerns, it seemed audiences were finally growing tired of cowboys and shootouts. However, just as the saloon doors were almost closed on the genre, a wave of Italian filmmakers kicked them back open, like a vigilante gunslinger prepared to save a town.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Till’ Trailer Shows Another Side to Emmett Till’s Tragic Story

MGM released today a trailer for Till, an upcoming biopic that is set to tell the world a tragic and powerful story. Based on real events, the movie chronicles the fight of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) for justice after her teenage son gets brutally killed for being a Black person in the wrong place at the wrong time. The movie also stars Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act 3)
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and 'Lower Decks' Announce Crossover Episode

During Paramount+'s massive Star Trek panel in San Diego Comic-Con's enormous Hall H, it was revealed that the cast of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will be colliding with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in a major crossover event. Anson Mount revealed the news after Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid crashed the panel, sharing that Ensign Beckett Mariner (Newsome) and Ensign Brad Boimler (Quaid) would be appearing in Season 2 of Strange New Worlds—and not in animated form!
TV SERIES
Collider

Paul Sorvino, 'GoodFellas' and 'Law & Order' Actor, Dead at 83

The film industry has lost another legend. Prolific actor Paul Sorvino passed away at the age of 83. Sorvino's wife Dee Dee released a statement regarding his death, saying, “[o]ur hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Everything We Learned at the 'Star Trek' Panel

Over the weekend, fans and creatives alike flocked to San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate all things fandom. Networks and production studios sent their best and brightest to promote upcoming movies and series. There was no shortage of talent in attendance for Paramount+, and with the current Star Trek renaissance, they sent the casts of three of the currently airing series for a supersized Star Trek Universe panel on the main Hall H stage on Saturday. The panel opened with an appearance from Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, followed by the absolute joy of the Star Trek: Lower Decks cast sharing details about Season 3 which airs next month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' Cancelled After Seven Seasons on TBS

Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to cancel Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after seven seasons. Bee’s representatives confirmed the news, stating the show “will not return to the network in the fall.”. The cancellation news comes in light alongside other popular late night show cancellations, which include TBS’...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Pizza Poppa Isn't Just a Pizza Guy, According to Bruce Campbell

During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, we got to interview star Bruce Campbell, who revealed his Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness character, Pizza Poppa, is actually more important for the MCU than we first thought. Speaking with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, Campbell revealed Pizza Poppa is more than a vendor and has actually saved Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) life for a bigger reason.
MOVIES
Collider

'Till' Images Take Audiences Behind the Scenes of a Horrifying True Story

Last week, we received our first taste of the upcoming historical drama, Till, in poster form, and today we’re being treated to a few new peeks via a collection of key images. While typically, first look photos are primarily centered around the cast of the film in full costume while shooting scenes, this batch is a little different. Drawing audiences in not only with the touching and heartbreaking story that she’s aiming to tell, director Chinonye Chukwu is also hoping to connect with viewers through a series of shots that show her working alongside the actors, pulling the curtain back and allowing us to see how the creative process was carried out.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Images Feature Shuri, Nakia and Okoye in Mourning

Amidst a slew of announcements for Phase 5 and beyond, Marvel put forth new images for their highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler's follow-up to his 2018 smash hit will close the door on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. While the task of handling the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman may prove difficult, Coogler and the stars are taking the utmost care with this sequel if these images and the first trailer are any indication.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' Mixes Truth and Fiction

The controversial and disturbing horror film Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer took a while to reach audiences. It was filmed in 1985, had its premiere in 1986, and then a theatrical release in 1990. Now, the movie is regarded as a cult classic. John McNaughton, co-writer and director, was inspired by the true story of American serial killer Henry Lee Lucas. The facts surrounding Lucas are relatively unclear, largely because he was a pathological liar, but both he and his companion Ottis Toole are depicted in McNaughton’s movie. Because of the hazy details of the real-life cases of Lucas and Toole, McNaughton never intended to accurately depict them or their crimes. Instead, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is inspired by the horrifying stories of the two murderers with a mixture of truth and fiction.
MOVIES
Collider

New Blacklight Funkos Show off the Women of Marvel

Heads up Funko Pop and Marvel fans alike! Funko has just announced new additions to their Marvel Studios Select Collection. The newest additions to this collection feature Marvel heroes in new blacklight designs and are currently available for pre-order. Characters included in the newest addition to this collection are Black...
BEAUTY & FASHION

