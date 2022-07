HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — The heatwave is among the reasons a section of Highway 49 buckled over the weekend. "This kind of extreme heat will impact our roads," said Michael Flood, with the Mississippi Department of Transportation. "It causes the concrete to buckle and crack, so it's something that our maintenance crews keep an eye on all year-round, especially in the summertime."

