ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

By Lon Lucas
WLFI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Lafayette Fire Dept. hiring recruit firefighter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department is now accepting applications for a recruit firefighter. The starting salary is about $59,000 a year with an increase to nearly $68,000 after two years. There are also health, vision and dental benefits, and the hiring process involves a paid 16...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Jury selected for Lafayette murder trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — About 60 potential jurors were summoned to the Tippecanoe County Courthouse Monday to possibly serve during a murder trial. Leon Chew is charged with murder, obstruction of justice and carrying a handgun without a license. Allegedly, Chew shot Germaine Thomas in the head while her...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Pro-choice rally takes place in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Pro-choice demonstrations continued here in Greater Lafayette Monday. Protesters rallied in response to Governor Eric Holcomb's special session. They feel the lawmakers are moving toward a "very restrictive anti-abortion bill". It's all in response to Senate Bill 1, which would allow abortions in certain circumstances...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Bistro Market & Deli celebrates 1 year of service

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local market is celebrating 1 year of business and hopes you'll help celebrate. News 18 spoke with the owner on the success of the business, and how it continues to fill a need in the city. "It's been a whirlwind dream of ours for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Lafayette, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com

Camp Frenzy: Tri-County looks to turn program around

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —High School football is roughly four weeks away. With the season quickly approaching we want to take some time and highlight the local schools around our area. We’ll start the Camp Frenzy series with an inside look at Tri-County. The Cavaliers had a losing record...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette murder trial to begin Tuesday

Leon Chew is charged with murder, obstruction of justice and carrying a handgun without a license. His trial is expected to last until Thursday. About 60 potential jurors were summoned to the Tippecanoe County Courthouse Monday to possibly serve during a murder trial.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Aidan O'Connell named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Big Ten media selected Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell to the conference's preseason honors list, announced Monday afternoon (July 25). O'Connell was one of only 10 players (five representatives from each division), regardless of position, to receive the honors ahead of the 2022 season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tracker#Bp

Comments / 0

Community Policy