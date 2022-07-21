Did You Love Miles Teller’s ’Stache In Top Gun: Maverick? Actor Shares One Person Who Was Very Happy To See It Go

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top Gun: Maverick is a massive hit of a movie that shows that when people spent decades asking for a Top Gun sequel, they weren’t messing around. The movie has made over $1 billion at the box office, made Tom Cruise the biggest movie star in the world again, and seen Miles Teller go viral. This is a movie that will have lasting impact to be sure, but one element from the film that apparently didn’t last was Miles Teller’s mustache.

Miles Teller sported a pretty epic mustache when he played the Rooster, the son of Goose. The facial hair was something we’d never seen on Teller and it became one of the more recognizable elements of Tp Gun: Maverick. A lot of people loved it, but Teller’s wife Keleigh was not one of those people, and the actor tells People that the mustache was gone as soon as filming was done…

My wife made me shave it immediately [after filming].

Teller doesn’t really say one way or the other what he thought of the mustache. Clearly, even if he liked it, he didn’t consider it important enough to make an issue about.

Miles Teller’s wife may have decided she didn’t like the facial hair, but a lot of people really did. Teller’s mustache apparently inspired a lot of people to try growing their own, it became something of a trend on TikTok. Teller says he’s quite happy to be the catalyst for such a movement…

[I'm a] big fan of it. If it makes them more confident, then more power to them. ... But we'll see, maybe it'll be a good summer trend and then die out.

For what it’s worth, while Miles Teller says that his wife was not a fan of the mustache, she was at least a good sport about it. In the lead up to the release of Top Gun: Maverick, and following the movie’s initial success, she posted many pictures of the couple together while he had the mustache, and she at least implied that she liked it. If she really didn’t care for it then she deserves strong praise for being so publicly supportive.

So it sounds like we probably won’t be seeing the Miles Teller mustache anytime soon. Unless of course we get a Top Gun 3. Considering how successful Top Gun: Maverick has been there must be some internal conversations about the possibility of another sequel, and since studios usually like to change things as little as possible for future installments, we would likely expect to see the facial hair return. How do we know the mustache wasn’t the reason Top Gun: Maverick made $1 billion?

