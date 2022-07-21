ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Did You Love Miles Teller’s ’Stache In Top Gun: Maverick? Actor Shares One Person Who Was Very Happy To See It Go

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLElh_0go2h1RN00
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top Gun: Maverick is a massive hit of a movie that shows that when people spent decades asking for a Top Gun sequel, they weren’t messing around. The movie has made over $1 billion at the box office, made Tom Cruise the biggest movie star in the world again, and seen Miles Teller go viral. This is a movie that will have lasting impact to be sure, but one element from the film that apparently didn’t last was Miles Teller’s mustache.

Miles Teller sported a pretty epic mustache when he played the Rooster, the son of Goose. The facial hair was something we’d never seen on Teller and it became one of the more recognizable elements of Tp Gun: Maverick. A lot of people loved it, but Teller’s wife Keleigh was not one of those people, and the actor tells People that the mustache was gone as soon as filming was done…

My wife made me shave it immediately [after filming].

Teller doesn’t really say one way or the other what he thought of the mustache. Clearly, even if he liked it, he didn’t consider it important enough to make an issue about.

Miles Teller’s wife may have decided she didn’t like the facial hair, but a lot of people really did. Teller’s mustache apparently inspired a lot of people to try growing their own, it became something of a trend on TikTok. Teller says he’s quite happy to be the catalyst for such a movement…

[I'm a] big fan of it. If it makes them more confident, then more power to them. ... But we'll see, maybe it'll be a good summer trend and then die out.

For what it’s worth, while Miles Teller says that his wife was not a fan of the mustache, she was at least a good sport about it. In the lead up to the release of Top Gun: Maverick, and following the movie’s initial success, she posted many pictures of the couple together while he had the mustache, and she at least implied that she liked it. If she really didn’t care for it then she deserves strong praise for being so publicly supportive.

So it sounds like we probably won’t be seeing the Miles Teller mustache anytime soon. Unless of course we get a Top Gun 3. Considering how successful Top Gun: Maverick has been there must be some internal conversations about the possibility of another sequel, and since studios usually like to change things as little as possible for future installments, we would likely expect to see the facial hair return. How do we know the mustache wasn’t the reason Top Gun: Maverick made $1 billion?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szwAu_0go2h1RN00

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

One Risky Maneuver A Navy Pilot Told Tom Cruise He'd 'Never Do' Again While Filming Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is a big hit at the global box office and one of the reasons that is being given credit for the film’s runaway success is that rather than relying on CGI, Maverick used real fighter jets for the film’ action. That action is pretty incredible, but one moment in the film was apparently so dangerous that even the professional fighter pilot told Tom Cruise he would never try it again.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Man Who’s The ‘Face’ Behind Tom Cruise Deepfakes Talks About How Huge Of A Burden It’s Been--Even Around A-Listers Like Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Cruise has been thriving, as Top Gun: Maverick is still breaking records for Paramount. And while the star finds success, Miles Fisher, who's become famous for his Cruise deepfakes is getting considerable buzz a well. Of course, going viral for his uncanny recreations of the actor has helped raise his profile. But as Fisher now tells it, fooling people into thinking he’s Cruise has proved to be a burden, even around A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Miles Teller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Top Gun#Film Star#Tiktok
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
131K+
Followers
35K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy