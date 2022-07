(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and the State Department of Correction are being sued. At least five inmates are seeing $500,000 in damages after catching COVID-19 during the Omicron surge over the winter. The inmates are all housed at the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield. They say they caught COVID because the warden and staff […]

ENFIELD, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO