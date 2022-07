MILFORD — The virtual segment of the Milford Public LIbrary’s Summer Reading Program will be available on the library’s website until Aug. 31. If you missed some of the fun virtual field trips or author visits, you can view them now. Or if you had favorites you would like to watch again, please do. Go to the library’s website and put ther mouse over “Summer Reading ‘22” on the top bar. All six week’s programs will be available, most recent on the bottom.

MILFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO