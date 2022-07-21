Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Holding Auditions for Choirs

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels is holding open auditions starting Thursday for people interested in joining its English and Spanish adult choirs.

"Choirs have a long-standing history with cathedral churches. Joining the choirs at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels gives a person the opportunity to step into a larger world of music ministry that serves not just the cathedral, but the entire church within the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and beyond," said Joe Bazyouros, director of music for the cathedral.

"Singers in the choir would say that it is an experience both faith- filling and musically rewarding."

The cathedral adult choirs sing on Sundays and on special solemnities and diocesan celebrations.

Besides those liturgical duties, the choirs this year will be performing John Rutter's "Requiem" and G.F. Handel's "Messiah." They will also be preparing for a trip to Rome in early 2024.

People interested in auditioning can schedule at appointment by calling 213-680-5205 or emailing choir@olacathedral.org or coro@olacathedral.org.