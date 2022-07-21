ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Holding Auditions for Choirs

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZF46_0go2bahL00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels is holding open auditions starting Thursday for people interested in joining its English and Spanish adult choirs.

"Choirs have a long-standing history with cathedral churches. Joining the choirs at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels gives a person the opportunity to step into a larger world of music ministry that serves not just the cathedral, but the entire church within the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and beyond," said Joe Bazyouros, director of music for the cathedral.

"Singers in the choir would say that it is an experience both faith- filling and musically rewarding."

The cathedral adult choirs sing on Sundays and on special solemnities and diocesan celebrations.

Besides those liturgical duties, the choirs this year will be performing John Rutter's "Requiem" and G.F. Handel's "Messiah." They will also be preparing for a trip to Rome in early 2024.

People interested in auditioning can schedule at appointment by calling 213-680-5205 or emailing choir@olacathedral.org or coro@olacathedral.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFI AM 640

Laura Linney Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring four-time Emmy winner Laura Linney for a television career that has earned her eight Emmy nominations, including three outstanding lead actress in a drama series nominations for her latest series, the Netflix crime thriller "Ozark."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rutter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choirs#Rome#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
KFI AM 640

Woman Stabbed to Death at South LA Pizzeria

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A woman was fatally wounded this afternoon during an altercation with another woman at a Little Caesars Pizza in South Los Angeles. The attack was reported as an “ambulance cutting” at 3:11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy