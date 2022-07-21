Lightning Bounces Around Sky Over Lake Erie (Credit: Sheila Consaul via Storyful)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures turn to the mid 60s overnight. Clouds will increase late tonight but the light breeze and low humidity keep us very comfortable. Humidity returns late Tuesday night after another pleasant day with highs near 80. Then we’re warming back up by mid-week with our next...
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Legacy Village has lots of summer events for guests to enjoy including food trucks, live music, farmers markets, art and more. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the popular Lyndhurst shopping and entertainment district to learn more. Click here to learn more about Legacy Village.
(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Christena Keys is 12 years old. She lives in Bedford and was last seen on July 19. Anyone with information is asked to call (440)232-1234.
