San Diego Comic-Con 2022 kicked off this past Thursday, unveiling trailers for Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie, Peacock’s Vampire Academy, National Treasure: Edge of History, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, I Am Groot and Tales of the Walking Dead on AMC. You can also see the new Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer here.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO