FRANKFORT – A Ross county fair wants to make mullets great again, and wants to show of beards of all sizes at the Sunflower Festival in Frankfort Ohio. Frankfort Sunflower Festival Mullet and Beard Contest occurs on July 30th and 31st in the town of Frankfort. This is a free event to attend however contestants will have a registration fee.$10 registration feeLocation: Main Stage at the Sunflower FestivalPre-registration is encouraged but the day of registration will be accepted. You can register on the day of from 11:00-11:30 am at the tent beside the main stage located at the Main and Springfield intersection.Pre-register at https://www.eventbrite.com/…/registration-for-frankfort…

FRANKFORT, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO