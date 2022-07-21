Durham School Services Donates School Bus to New York’s Sound Beach Fire Department for Critical, Life Saving Extrication Safety Training
BROOKHAVEN, NY – Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, donated a school bus to the Sound Beach Fire Department to use for extrication safety training, which took place in late June. During the training, firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) simulated various school bus accident scenarios where they...stnonline.com
