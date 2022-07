COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help finding a missing 8-year-old New York girl who may be in the metro Atlanta area. Officials say Kushiyah Yehudah disappeared two years ago from her home in Cohoes, New York on June 23, 2020. She was just 6 years old.

