New Orleans, LA

Heat Advisory, Excessive Rain Risk and Low Chance of Severe Wind Gusts

By Art Jarrett
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The hot and humid days of summer continue across Southeast Louisiana. The Heat Index has temps feeling like 102-110°, today. Dangerous conditions for...

WDSU

A cloudy and rainy Monday

No Heat Advisory for SELA today. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain and storms will keep our temperature from rising much above the average temperature of 92 degrees for this time of year. There are however heat advisories in effect for Northern Louisiana, Arkansas, northwest Mississippi and Oklahoma. If you are headed north, heat indices will be upwards of 107 degrees this afternoon. Stay hydrated, stay out of the sun as much as possible, take frequent rest breaks and check up on relatives and friends.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued In Delaware Valley Until 10 P.M.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a record-setting weekend, all heat-related weather warnings and advisories were canceled Monday afternoon. The heat stuck around Monday morning and early afternoon, but a cold front is moving into the region, trigging rain and storms that will mitigate the intense heat and humidity. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a majority of the Delaware Valley until 10 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather later this afternoon and evening. Straight-line winds and heavy rain are the top concerns with any one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKBN

Tornado confirmed in western Ohio

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado touched down in Troy, Miami County, at approximately 10:45 a.m. and lasted for three minutes, tearing a swath of damage approximately 1.8 miles long.
TROY, OH
wbrz.com

Lightning likely cause of massive fire at Livingston school Friday morning

WATSON - Crews were called to a massive fire at a junior high gymnasium late Friday morning. Photos of the blaze showed a plume of smoke billowing from the gym at Live Oak Junior High on Old LA Highway 16. Officials with the school system said there were no reported injuries.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert day, dangerous heat and humidity

BALTIMORE -- Today is a #WJZAlertDay for extreme heat and humidity. Highs will reach the mid and upper 90s Thursday afternoon. Heat index values will reach around 102 degrees in Baltimore, but the Eastern Shore could see values as high as 104 degrees to 108 degrees. There will be a very small chance for a late-day storm Thursday, as a cold front and trough of low pressure swing through the region. Any storms with the type of heat and humidity we are expecting will likely be severe. The areas with the best chance for seeing these storms will be southern Maryland and the lower...
BALTIMORE, MD
houmatimes.com

Restore Louisiana offers hurricane relief

Homeowners who were affected by Hurricane Ida may be eligible for a hurricane relief grant. Restore Louisiana, a homeowner assistance program, is accepting applications for homeowners who owned and occupied their home at the time of the disaster, received major/severe damage determination by FEMA, or have the greatest unmet needs.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Another juvenile shot, this time in the Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said a 16-year-old was shot in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday evening. According to reports, the teenager was shot on the 1300 block of Lamanche Street around 6:28 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Louisiana health officials warn, new COVID variant very transmissible

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State health officials warn residents of the transmissibility of COVID-19 subvariant BA.5. “What’s happened is we’re in a surge now, a big surge, essentially it’s become a surge within a surge,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. The COVID-19 BA-2 Variant, which is part of the Omicron, is now […]
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Popular I-10 detour that connects Louisiana and Mississippi is closed indefinitely. Here’s why.

A popular detour some drivers use when there’s traffic congestion on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line is closed indefinitely. The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 has been closed since May 24 when workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development discovered “significant deterioration” of the deck supports, according to Chris Welty, the public information officer for DOTD.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man driving ATV along US highway badly injured when struck by oncoming vehicle

A Mississippi man was badly injured when the ATV he was riding along a US highway was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The Woodville Republican reports that Vonterius Thompson, 27, of Woodville was traveling north on the southbound side of U.S. 61 when he was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord traveling south. The Accord was driven by Deborah Lee, 60, of Vidalia, Louisiana.
WOODVILLE, MS
WAFB

Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued from late summer into fall for eligible children in K-12 schools. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), received federal approval to expand the pandemic EBT program. Each eligible child will receive...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

One dead, one injured in St. Charles parish after a shooting on the highway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reported a shooting on Louisiana Highway 3127 between Taft and Hahnville, leaving one dead and another injured. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday after someone reported that there was a vehicle blocking the...

