Heat Advisory, Excessive Rain Risk and Low Chance of Severe Wind Gusts

BALTIMORE -- Today is a #WJZAlertDay for extreme heat and humidity. Highs will reach the mid and upper 90s Thursday afternoon. Heat index values will reach around 102 degrees in Baltimore, but the Eastern Shore could see values as high as 104 degrees to 108 degrees. There will be a very small chance for a late-day storm Thursday, as a cold front and trough of low pressure swing through the region. Any storms with the type of heat and humidity we are expecting will likely be severe. The areas with the best chance for seeing these storms will be southern Maryland and the lower...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO