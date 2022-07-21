Heat Advisory, Excessive Rain Risk and Low Chance of Severe Wind Gusts

No Heat Advisory for SELA today. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain and storms will keep our temperature from rising much above the average temperature of 92 degrees for this time of year. There are however heat advisories in effect for Northern Louisiana, Arkansas, northwest Mississippi and Oklahoma. If you are headed north, heat indices will be upwards of 107 degrees this afternoon. Stay hydrated, stay out of the sun as much as possible, take frequent rest breaks and check up on relatives and friends.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a record-setting weekend, all heat-related weather warnings and advisories were canceled Monday afternoon. The heat stuck around Monday morning and early afternoon, but a cold front is moving into the region, trigging rain and storms that will mitigate the intense heat and humidity.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a majority of the Delaware Valley until 10 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather later this afternoon and evening. Straight-line winds and heavy rain are the top concerns with any one of...
TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado touched down in Troy, Miami County, at approximately 10:45 a.m. and lasted for three minutes, tearing a swath of damage approximately 1.8 miles long.
A flood warning is in effect for New Orleans and surrounding parishes until 6:15 p.m. Friday, and flooding has already been reported on some streets throughout the city and Metairie. Neutral ground parking is allowed until 9 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service is warning that heavy rains and thunderstorms...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until tonight at 8 p.m. for several areas located in Central Virginia. A line of stronger storms that could contain strong gusty winds and possibly some small hail will form over Central Virginia and move to the southeast.
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Parts of St. Tammany Parish are under a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory from July 25 to July 29 due to the Department of Utilities flushing the Cross Gates Water System. Flushing will approximately begin approximately at 9 a.m. each day but is subject to...
WATSON - Crews were called to a massive fire at a junior high gymnasium late Friday morning. Photos of the blaze showed a plume of smoke billowing from the gym at Live Oak Junior High on Old LA Highway 16. Officials with the school system said there were no reported injuries.
BALTIMORE -- Today is a #WJZAlertDay for extreme heat and humidity. Highs will reach the mid and upper 90s Thursday afternoon. Heat index values will reach around 102 degrees in Baltimore, but the Eastern Shore could see values as high as 104 degrees to 108 degrees. There will be a very small chance for a late-day storm Thursday, as a cold front and trough of low pressure swing through the region. Any storms with the type of heat and humidity we are expecting will likely be severe. The areas with the best chance for seeing these storms will be southern Maryland and the lower...
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper has created a task force in the parish responsible for finding solutions to keeping waterways clear of sewage and debris. Cooper said the parish has the most wastewater treatment systems in the state of Louisiana, but around 60...
WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire started Friday...
NEW ORLEANS — Sticker shock is hitting Entergy customers across Louisiana and making it hard for some to make ends meet. Entergy blames natural gas prices that have climbed 200% since April and record temperatures that have led to brutal heat. But utility rates and temperatures are high across...
Homeowners who were affected by Hurricane Ida may be eligible for a hurricane relief grant. Restore Louisiana, a homeowner assistance program, is accepting applications for homeowners who owned and occupied their home at the time of the disaster, received major/severe damage determination by FEMA, or have the greatest unmet needs.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said a 16-year-old was shot in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday evening. According to reports, the teenager was shot on the 1300 block of Lamanche Street around 6:28 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on Bourbon Street around 7 a.m. Sunday according to New Orleans police. This comes after a shooting on the street in late June and one in March that left a bartender dead. These recent events have raised concerns about safety in the...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State health officials warn residents of the transmissibility of COVID-19 subvariant BA.5. “What’s happened is we’re in a surge now, a big surge, essentially it’s become a surge within a surge,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. The COVID-19 BA-2 Variant, which is part of the Omicron, is now […]
A popular detour some drivers use when there’s traffic congestion on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line is closed indefinitely. The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 has been closed since May 24 when workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development discovered “significant deterioration” of the deck supports, according to Chris Welty, the public information officer for DOTD.
A Mississippi man was badly injured when the ATV he was riding along a US highway was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The Woodville Republican reports that Vonterius Thompson, 27, of Woodville was traveling north on the southbound side of U.S. 61 when he was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord traveling south. The Accord was driven by Deborah Lee, 60, of Vidalia, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, La. - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued from late summer into fall for eligible children in K-12 schools. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), received federal approval to expand the pandemic EBT program. Each eligible child will receive...
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reported a shooting on Louisiana Highway 3127 between Taft and Hahnville, leaving one dead and another injured. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday after someone reported that there was a vehicle blocking the...
