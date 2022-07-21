18th Annual Kids Classic Tourney a Big Success

A beautiful custom-built waterfront contemporary home with spectacular location and views that offers 4-bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths, all one floor living, open kitchen with island, formal dining room, living room, great room, sunroom, office/study, 2-car garage, lawn irrigation with well, and a large open deck with expansive views like no other of the glade, canal, and the dunes in Cape Henlopen State Park. All of this is conveniently located East of Route One in The Glade that offers state of the art amenities such as a clubhouse with racquetball, large outdoor pool, and tennis/pickleball courts. Only minutes to the beach and boardwalk in Rehoboth, the Breakwater Junction Bike Trail, shopping in the Outlets, and nearby restaurants.
