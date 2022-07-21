ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

18th Annual Kids Classic Tourney a Big Success

By Shawn Soper
The Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 18th annual Kids Classic last weekend was a huge success with hundreds of young anglers competing for a worthy cause. With the bid summer offshore fishing tournaments on the horizon, the kid’s got a chance in the...

WMDT.com

Rubber Duck Race coming to SBY Riverfest

SALISBURY, Md. – Kind SBY is announcing the very first Rubber Duck Race during SBY Riverfest. Each duck is $1 and 50% of the proceeds will be used to purchase stuffed animals and books for the Salisbury Police Department patrol cars. The officers will give them out to children when they are on call.
SALISBURY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Locals Love These Steakhouses in Ocean City, Maryland

There's nothing like a juicy steak for dinner, especially when it's paired with delicious sides, your favorite drink, and cooked exactly the way you like it. If you're looking for a place to enjoy a steak dinner, here are a few locally-owned places in Ocean City that won't disappoint.
delawaretoday.com

Old World Breads Is a Beloved Neighborhood Bakery in Lewes

Old World Breads has become a staple in Lewes, and the community always anticipates the unique seasonal selections of baked goods. The racks and display cases at Old World Breads are a visual and culinary delight. Here you will find freshly baked bread, pastry and more, including crowd favorite red, white and blue fruit tarts.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Wine, food and music festival moves to Hopkins Heartland

The Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival is moving to a new venue. Hopkins Heartland on Fisher Road near Lewes, which has become one of the region’s top wedding destinations, will host this year’s event from noon to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. Founder Stacy LaMotta said the entire venue on the Hopkins family farm will be used, including the barn, milking barn, patio and open space around the covered bridge. Each year’s event benefits nonprofit organizations.
LEWES, DE
shoredailynews.com

Seacrets coming to Chincoteague

PIctured: Seacrets Ocean City, Md. location. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill Seacrets, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton Moore. He said the Seacrets Chincoteague...
WMDT.com

Beating the Heat at Delaware State Fair, Organizers say frequent hydration and trips to AC crucial

HARRINGTON, De- With Hot temperatures forecasted for the Delaware state fair- officials from the fair are highlighting ways to cool off, and beat the heat. “We have seven air-conditioned buildings throughout the grounds and we encourage folks to pace themselves going in and out if it’s getting too warm head into the exhibit hall,” said Fair Director Danny Aguilar.
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Dental welcomes Dr. Dominic Prestipino

Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Hayman’s 1890 Deli brings ‘new life’ to historic building

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- You can find just about anything at Hayman’s Antiques and Collectibles in Princess Anne, except for the last two years as the doors have been closed. Now, the building is getting new life with the edition of Hayman’s 1890 Deli. “It was just to help. He needed someone because of the employee shortage and we needed a space that we could downsize and try to make a living for our family,” Owner Renee Mears said.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair visitors share their favorite experiences on opening day

HARRINGTON, Del.- Many people come from all over to visit the Delaware State Fair. 47 ABC caught up with some of those fairgoers to ask them their favorite traditions. They told us there’s not just one in particular thing that draws them back each year. We’re told with all the rides, vendors, and food there’s just so much to do. And, each time they come they’re able to make new memories with friends and family.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Seniors can sign up for farmers market coupons July 26 in Lewes

Seniors who qualify can sign up from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Lewes Public Library to receive the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons. The program provides income-eligible seniors $50 to spend on produce and honey at Delaware farmers markets and farm stands that accept these coupons. The Historic Lewes Farmers Market accepts these coupons at both its Saturday and Wednesday market venues.
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Two organizations helped homeless in Georgetown get relief from heat

The oppressive heat over the weekend and a lack of heat emergency shelters Georgetown led to action by the First State Community Action Agency and the Springboard Collaborative. The groups managed to arrange a cooling center on Sunday helping 37 homeless people get indoors in Georgetown between 11 am to...
The Dispatch

Town Scores $350K For Dredging Project

FENWICK ISLAND – A $350,000 grant award will allow the town to move forward with dredging activities in the Little Assawoman Bay. In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, Councilman Bill Rymer, chair of the town’s dredging committee, announced the municipality had been granted a $350,000 award from the Delaware Community Reinvestment Fund to support ongoing dredging activities.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
WBOC

Coolest Job on Delmarva: Working on Ice

Inside the Carousel Hotel in Ocean City, it's practice time for the ice skaters in "The Next Ice Age." Workers are also not complaining at the ice delivery and wholesale company, known as Blue Marlin Ice.
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Rehoboth Beach 2022

This much-loved Atlantic Coast town and quaint beach resort is home to an award-winning mile-long boardwalk, eclectic independent shops, fine restaurants, tax-free shopping, plenty of family-friendly amusements and even a beach bandstand. Consistently rated as one of the best beaches on the East Coast Rehoboth Beach, is Delaware’s most visited city. It also has an average of 205 sunny days per year so expect plenty of fine weather! If you’re planning a trip and want to make it even more special, from intimate boutiques to modern high rises, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware…
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Custom-built waterfront contemporary home with spectacular location

A beautiful custom-built waterfront contemporary home with spectacular location and views that offers 4-bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths, all one floor living, open kitchen with island, formal dining room, living room, great room, sunroom, office/study, 2-car garage, lawn irrigation with well, and a large open deck with expansive views like no other of the glade, canal, and the dunes in Cape Henlopen State Park. All of this is conveniently located East of Route One in The Glade that offers state of the art amenities such as a clubhouse with racquetball, large outdoor pool, and tennis/pickleball courts. Only minutes to the beach and boardwalk in Rehoboth, the Breakwater Junction Bike Trail, shopping in the Outlets, and nearby restaurants.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Frontier Town in Berlin plans 107 cabin sites plus amenities

Frontier Town’s plans to develop cluster camping areas with cabins was discussed during a Worcester County Technical Review Committee meeting last week, and the plans call for an expansion with proposed sites, a public pool, and recreational areas. The plans were reviewed by the committee just weeks after the...
BERLIN, MD
delawarepublic.org

Ground could be broken on new Millsboro Police station this fall

Groundbreaking for a new police station in the Town of Millsboro could happen this fall. Town leaders and Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway began discussing the need for a new police station in 2018. Now Calloway says that plan is coming together. “It is out to bid currently. And it...
MILLSBORO, DE
The Dispatch

Gold Coast Mall Site Approved For OC Farmer’s Market

OCEAN CITY — The long-standing farmer’s market in Ocean City moved closer to having a permanent home this week after resort officials agreed to approve a conditional use for the venue. For about three decades, the Ocean City Farmer’s Market resided on a parking lot on the corner...
OCEAN CITY, MD

