18th Annual Kids Classic Tourney a Big Success

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- You can find just about anything at Hayman’s Antiques and Collectibles in Princess Anne, except for the last two years as the doors have been closed. Now, the building is getting new life with the edition of Hayman’s 1890 Deli. “It was just to help. He needed someone because of the employee shortage and we needed a space that we could downsize and try to make a living for our family,” Owner Renee Mears said.

PRINCESS ANNE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO